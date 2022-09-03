 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $775,500

Welcome to CYPRESS FARMS, a new CUSTOM HOME community WITH LAKE ACCESS in the Lake Norman community of Sherrills Ford! This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Cypress Farms. Gorgeous proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION. Don't miss this beautiful semi-custom-built home. The SUNDANCE is a delightful home that boasts 4 bedrooms, a family room, a dedicated office, a kitchen with an island, recessed lights, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, tile in the bathrooms, a large yard, 2 car garage, and a Hard Coat Stucco or Hardi Board exterior with STONE ACCENT. There is plenty of closet space, the primary bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bonus room, and family room. Close in proximity to HWY-150, Highway 16, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas, medical, shopping and a daycare center. Easy drive to Charlotte and the airport! Dedicated LAKE ACCESS!

