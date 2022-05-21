4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $830,000

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a new community just off of NC-150 in the lovely lake access Lake Norman community of Sherrills Ford! This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Cypress Farms. The Brighton is a 2-story home WITH AN OPEN AND INVITING FLOOR PLAN. It features luxury vinyl plank, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, covered back deck with French doors to the family room. 10' ceilings on the first floor and 9' on the upper level! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement to impress! Country living with city convenience. Close in proximity to HWY-150, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas, and a daycare center.