4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $830,889

LAKE ACCESS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ! New Subdivision in tranquil Sherrills Ford approximately .6 mile to Publix...Welcome to the peaceful community where you entertain family & friends in your gorgeous home and large yard. There may be room for a pool in this backyard, depending on size of pool....then go kayaking/canoeing in the lake, access is a few houses away. Delightful 2 story Farmhouse boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms..the Owners bathroom suite is spacious and the definition of luxury... an ABUNDANCE of closet space, the Owners bedroom has a Extra-Large walk in closet. Standard Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware...Not only is there a family room, dedicated office, kitchen with island,and large bonus room...there are can lights, fans in bedrooms, family and office ,LVP flooring throughout, tile in ALL the bathrooms, large yard, 3 car garage, Drop Zone, Hard board siding exterior with brick accent. Must see!