4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $830,980

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a New Custom Home Community with Lake Access located in Sherrills Ford!!! Luxury Estate Size lots, located close to Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Marinas and so much more! The Karley Plan offers a Luxury Exterior with fiber cement siding, cedar shake and Two Covered Porches. Interior features of the Karley offer: Kitchen with a Large Luxury Island, Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, single wall oven with microwave combo, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and vented hood. Kitchen opens to the two story Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom on Main w/ Zero Entry Shower with Spa like feel and Oversized Walk in Closet. Main Floor also has Secondary Suite with full bath for guests! Second floor offers 2 Large Bedrooms w/Jack & Jill Bathroom (Dual Sinks) and great Walk In Storage!!