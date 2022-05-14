4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $868,920

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a New Custom Home Community with Lake Access located in Sherrills Ford!!! Luxury Estate Size lots, located close to Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Marinas and so much more! The Kendall Plan offers a Luxury Exterior with fiber cement siding, cedar shake and stone. A Covered Porch and back Deck. Interior features of the Kendall offer: Kitchen with a Large Luxury Island, Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, single wall oven with microwave combo, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and vented hood and Walk in Pantry. Kitchen opens to the two story Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom on Main w/ Zero Entry Shower with Spa like feel and Oversized Walk in Closet. Main Floor also has Secondary Suite with full bath for guests! Second floor offers a Loft and 2 Large Bedrooms w/Full Bathroom (Dual Sinks)!!