Beautiful, 2 Story/Basement, 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home located on spacious, 1.06 acre lot in private, quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable, lake community! Deeded boat slip! Covered Front Porch! 2 car, attached, side load garage on main & 1 car, attached garage in basement (253 sq ft - used for storage/workshop, great storage for jet ski/golf cart)! Impressive, 2 Story Foyer w/extensive millwork & great architectural details! Spacious Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, massive island w/seating/storage, custom tile back splash, custom light fixtures & more! Keeping Room! Primary Bedroom on main w/2 walk in closets & luxury bath! Dual staircases! Guest Bedroom w/private bath on upper level! 2 secondary Bedrooms on upper level w/Jack & Jill bath! Huge Bonus Room! Amazing Basement Level (fully finished in 2019) offers Recreation/Family Room w/wet bar & beverage frig, Flex Rooms & Full Bath! Screened Porch! Large Deck for private, tranquil views!
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.