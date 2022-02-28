4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $1,195,000

BE PREPARED TO EMBRACE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER! SITUATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC NEXT TO THE COWENS FORD GOLF COURSE, LUSH MATURE MANICURED LAWN (IRRIGATED FROM THE LAKE), LOOKING OUT AT LONG RANGE MAIN CHANNEL VIEWS OF LAKE NORMAN, DEEDED BOATSLIP (E) JUST STEPS AWAY FROM EXPANSIVE DECK AND FENCED YARD. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT HIGHLIGHTS THE RICH HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. SUNNY KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA WITH ROOM FOR CASUAL LIVING SPACE, PICTURE WINDOW AND SKYLIGHTS THAT BRING THE OUTSIDE IN JUST LIKE BEING ON VACATION 24/7. DUAL PRIMARY BEDROOMS, MAIN LEVEL WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM HAS BEEN SET UP TO ACCOMMODATE A STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER (CLOSET) , UPPER PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM AND TWO SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE A HUGE JACK AND JILL BATH. BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS. LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH STACKED STONE FIREPLACE THAT YOU CAN COZY UP TO DURING THE SHORT WINTER SEASON. THIS BEAUTY GOES LIVE SOON DON'T LET IT GET AWAY!