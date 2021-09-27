4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $420,000

Great house, do not miss out! This beautiful house is ready for your family! Lots of room for everyone, 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths plus a 3rd floor bonus with its own full bath can serve as a 5th bedroom, private study or guest retreat. The lovely open floor plan is inviting for entertaining, large spacious master has new LVP flooring flowing into the large master bath. The home is minutes from dining, shopping, recreational activities as well as a straightforward commute to Charlotte. High-performing schools and a community that has walking trails, a neighborhood pool and playgrounds for your outdoor wishes.