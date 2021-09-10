4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $650,000

Beautiful custom built home located in Denver area (Lincoln County) just 6 miles west of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Adjacent to Lake Norman and the prestiguous Cowan's Ford Golf Club. All Brick home featuring 4+ bedrooms, Owner's suite on main, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 story Great Room with fireplace, flat screen TV and built-ins. Chef's Dream Kitchen opens to Breakfast area with Wet Bar and family room also with fireplace and flat screen TV. Private Study and Formal Dining Room with tray ceiling and accent lighting. Large inviting Back Deck and huge 3 Car attached side entrance garage. Golf & social memberships at Cowans Ford Golf Club include golf, pool, social facilities, tennis/pickleball courts, private boat launch & day docks on Lake Norman. 1 Year Home Warranty included with purchase.