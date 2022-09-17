4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $699,000

Great Location New Construction to be built by Caruso Homes. Lovely entry with Class doors to let light spill in, while maintaining privacy. Spacious kitchen w/island to have openfloorplan views of GR & access to the backyard. Granite tops (kitchen & all baths), plus stainless steel appliance package. Tons of cabinetry & countertop space, pantry storage & a Formal DR nearby. Backstairs lead to spacious Owner's Suite to have raised height dual sink vanity, soaking tub & sep shower,plus walk-in closet. 3 more bedrooms up to share a full bath with dbl sink raised vanity. Laundry up to benearby all bedrooms Close proximity to parks, schools, libraries & more. Birkdale dining, community events & more.Agent Remarks:Price reflects Base price of Beaufort floorplan, to be built by Caruso Homes. Gaston plan deemed to fit on lot, but notguaranteed. Photos are representative of similar built Beaufort. Tap Fee Paid, we're ready to get started.