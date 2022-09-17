 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $699,000

Great Location New Construction to be built by Caruso Homes. Lovely entry with Class doors to let light spill in, while maintaining privacy. Spacious kitchen w/island to have openfloorplan views of GR & access to the backyard. Granite tops (kitchen & all baths), plus stainless steel appliance package. Tons of cabinetry & countertop space, pantry storage & a Formal DR nearby. Backstairs lead to spacious Owner's Suite to have raised height dual sink vanity, soaking tub & sep shower,plus walk-in closet. 3 more bedrooms up to share a full bath with dbl sink raised vanity. Laundry up to benearby all bedrooms Close proximity to parks, schools, libraries & more. Birkdale dining, community events & more.Agent Remarks:Price reflects Base price of Beaufort floorplan, to be built by Caruso Homes. Gaston plan deemed to fit on lot, but notguaranteed. Photos are representative of similar built Beaufort. Tap Fee Paid, we're ready to get started.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rick Steves’ Europe: Barcelona: The spirit of Catalunya

Rick Steves’ Europe: Barcelona: The spirit of Catalunya

Life in Barcelona is an engaging mix of Madrid-style love of life and Parisian elegance and taste. Spain's second-biggest city is one of the hottest tourist destinations in Europe, with more than 7 million visitors a year, so its popular pedestrian boulevards can become human traffic jams.