4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $725,000

Beautiful custom full brick home. Home has 4 full baths, tax records getting updated. Spacious open floor plan, with on site hardwoods throughout main floor. Ktchn has S/S appliances, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, limestone back splash, brkfst bar & spacious brkfst area. Great rm with gas log burning fp, surrounded by custom built-ins, surround sound, walk out & enjoy outdoor cooking area with pergola & outdoor fp. Gorgeous office w/hardwoods & has custom built-ins. Large primary bedrm & bath with over sized walk in closet with custom closet system. Two spacious bedrms sharing a Jack & Jill bath & bonus room with full bath. New heat system in 2017 and new AC in 2019. Seller will remove chairlift on stairway & replace with new carpet. Become a member @ Cownas Ford Country Club, golfing & pool. Lincoln Cty schools/taxes, great location near Birkdale, Hwy 16 & Note, there is a fourth full bath and county is correcting on tax records, should be updated by the end of the month.