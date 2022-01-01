 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $747,800

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $747,800

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $747,800

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chef's Kitchen featuring a split cooking layout w/ granite Island & SS appliances home also features a Guest Suite on the main level. Other features include a 3-car front load garage, his & hers WIC’s & large owners suite with beautiful master bath.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics