4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $759,895

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath floor plan with Office on the main level in the desirable Sifford Farms Community in Stanley, NC. Walk past the front porch, thru the foyer in the Gourmet kitchen and into the Great Room. Featuring Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and walk -in pantry. Master Suite Features large super shower and his & hers walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Close to shopping and easy commute to Charlotte.