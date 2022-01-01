 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $767,475

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $767,475

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $767,475

2 story brick home craftsman style home in desirable Treetops at Cowans Ford community. Home shows a 2 car side load garage with 3rd car adder. Beautiful front porch leads into 2 story great room and Chef Kitchen with split cooking layout. Large Owners Suite featuring a Super Shower layout on the main level as well as an additional flex. Upstairs features two additional bedrooms, large loft area 3 additional bedrooms. Conveniently located between Huntersville and Denver. Close to restaurants and shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics