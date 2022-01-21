New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman style home from its large front porch, move through the foyer into the Gourmet kitchen and dining area featuring large kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master on the main level and master bath featuring a large shower and huge walk-in closet. Other features include a 2 car side load garage. The upper floor includes 3 additional bedrooms and a loft area. Sifford Farms in located in Stanley, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $783,335
