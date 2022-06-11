4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $800,975

New Mexico’s governor says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents and their lives have been forever disrupted and altered. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham surveyed damage in Mora County on Tuesday and met with homeowners and local officials. The first-term Democrat is preparing for a visit with President Joe Biden on Saturday. He will be stopping in the state to get a briefing on the fires and recovery efforts. The largest blaze has charred close to 500 square miles over the past two months. Much criticism has been levied against the federal government for the planned burns that caused the fire.