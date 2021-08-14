 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $805,900

New Construction in Denver, NC! Westland Farmhouse Model located just 10 minutes from Birkdale Village! The Connecting Neighborhood of Cowans Ford Country Club offers options to receive Membership Benefits like Private Boat Ramp, Dock, Golf, Tennis, Swim & Dining. Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Full 3 car Garage with Decorative Door, Tons of Natural Light, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with High Profile Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters & Granite throughout bathrooms! Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Coffered Ceiling, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Drop Zone with Built Ins, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Incredible Open Floor Concept with Luxurious Oil Rubbed Bronze Finishing. Another Pristine Custom Home built by Evolution Builders!

