4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000

Full Brick Beautifully open & bright cul-de-sac home on the lake w/ deeded boat slip included. Private entry way to the formal dining area & formal living area complete w/ custom cabinetry & a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful open floor plan living style w/ hardwood floors completely updated kitchen, separate breakfast nook, & family room all w/ vaulted ceilings & tons of natural light. Luxurious kitchen w/ white cabinetry & designer tile backsplash. Wall mounted oven & microwave w/ dishwasher in center island where bar seating is available. Primary bedroom located on main level w/ attached en-suite, full bath, shower, & walk-in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs w/ attached full bath. Large upstairs bonus room used for a home gym, office, or entertainment space - could be a second primary bedroom/bath. Screened-back porch w/ ceiling fans & back patio to view private backyard. 2-Car Garage. Covered front porch w/ Lake Views. Updates: 2017 roof, Laundry room/powder bathroom (2018). HURRY!