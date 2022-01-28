**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! Full Brick Beautifully open & bright cul-de-sac home on the lake w/ deeded boat slip included. Private entry way to the formal dining area & formal living area complete w/ custom cabinetry & a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful open floor plan living style w/ hardwood floors completely updated kitchen, separate breakfast nook, & family room all w/ vaulted ceilings & tons of natural light. Luxurious kitchen w/ white cabinetry & designer tile backsplash. Wall mounted oven & microwave w/ dishwasher in center island where bar seating is available. Primary bedroom located on main level w/ attached en-suite, full bath, shower, & walk-in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs w/ attached full bath. Large upstairs bonus room used for a home gym, office, or entertainment space - could be a second primary bedroom/bath. Screened-back porch w/ ceiling fans & back patio to view private backyard. 2-Car Garage. Covered front porch w/ Lake Views. Updates: 2017 roof, Laundry room/powder bathroom (2018). HURRY!
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…