 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stanley - $950,000

**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! Full Brick Beautifully open & bright cul-de-sac home on the lake w/ deeded boat slip included. Private entry way to the formal dining area & formal living area complete w/ custom cabinetry & a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful open floor plan living style w/ hardwood floors completely updated kitchen, separate breakfast nook, & family room all w/ vaulted ceilings & tons of natural light. Luxurious kitchen w/ white cabinetry & designer tile backsplash. Wall mounted oven & microwave w/ dishwasher in center island where bar seating is available. Primary bedroom located on main level w/ attached en-suite, full bath, shower, & walk-in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs w/ attached full bath. Large upstairs bonus room used for a home gym, office, or entertainment space - could be a second primary bedroom/bath. Screened-back porch w/ ceiling fans & back patio to view private backyard. 2-Car Garage. Covered front porch w/ Lake Views. Updates: 2017 roof, Laundry room/powder bathroom (2018). HURRY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics