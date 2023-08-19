Amazing 2021 newly built home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms offering 1,415 sqft of living space! Beautiful home featuring a spacious open floor-plan. Close proximity to shopping/restaurants and in a great location community!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,795
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bobby Compton announces his candidacy for mayor of the Town of Mooresville, pledging to lead the community toward a safer and more prosperous future.
The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc…
An acoustic performance of Oliver Anthony’s blue-collar anthem now has over 15 million views and generated write-ups on Rollingstone.com and B…
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
Mooresville returns to the football field this season with a title to defend.