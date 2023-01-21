You must see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Featuring a 2 car garage, this new construction home will give you confidence everything is clean, fresh and functioning. Easy access to I-40! Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/pet/mo rent. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,995
