 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $136,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $136,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $136,000

*Back on the market by no fault of the seller* Recently renovated home in Statesville. New mini split ac/heater, tankless water heater, cabinets in kitchen, laminate floors, tile in bathrooms, tin roof, and wood fence. The exterior of the home has also been recently painted. Would be perfect for an investor or first time home owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics