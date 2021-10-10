NEW PRICE REDUCTION!!!!! Check Out This Beautiful 1.5 Story Home With Remarkable Potential & Historic Nostalgia! This Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home is Located on a Desirable Corner Lot Close to Downtown Statesville's Alluring Shops and Restaurants! A Freshly Painted Lower Exterior, Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, and A Wrap Around Porch are just a few of the Many Features that give this Home Verifiable Character and Charm. You Must See This Home For Yourself to get the True Feel and Experience of What it has to Offer! Property Being Sold AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
- Updated
The unofficial results of the primary for the at-large seat of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners are in, with incumbent Gary West and challenger Mike Cabe advancing to the November election.