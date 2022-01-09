4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $199,000

Multiple offers have been received. Please submit your highest and best offer by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, 1-4-22. This bright, beautiful bungalow features a corner lot, rocking chair front porch, primary bedroom on the main level, and beautiful historic characteristics. Close proximity to downtown Statesville and all it has to offer. Easy access to I40 & I77. New HVAC, water softener/filtration system. Professional measurements have been uploaded and square footage has been adjusted.