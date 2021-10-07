4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $227,000

Looking for a farmhouse? Here you go! All new interior paint. Electrical wiring updated 2021.2 Breaker boxes. 1 outside and the 1 on main is new. Both HVAC units recently serviced. New range/oven and microwave. Wood and tile floors. Lot is marked with new survey stakes. Convenient location,still in county but close to shopping,I-40 etc. House and lot has been platted off as .504 acres. Tax value reflects both lots. Seller is only selling house and 1 lot. 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Seller is selling as is.