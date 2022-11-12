 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $244,997

New Construction in established neighborhood on wooded lot. Open living space, dining, and kitchen area. Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, including flat top range, OTR microwave, and dishwasher. Large main bedroom/bath with double vanity sink and large walk-in closet. Covered front porch. Close to amenities and convenient access to I-77 and I-40

