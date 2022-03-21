4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000

Boundless historic charm in this 1916 Craftsman blocks from Downtown Statesville. This home features spacious rooms with 10’ ceilings on the main floor. The original hardwoods have been recently refinished and run the entirety home with the exception of the kitchen and baths where new luxury vinyl plank has been installed. Numerous other updates include new fixtures and a freshly painted interior throughout. The upstairs features a wide hall that could make a cozy reading nook by the window in addition to several large closets built into the eaves for storage space. Enjoy time outside on the wrap around front porch or the rear screened in porch off of the kitchen. New windows installed in 2018. This home is a must see! Listing agent has ownership interest in the property. Sellers will not be accepting offers prior to active listing.