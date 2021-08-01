Looking for a farmhouse? Here you go! All new interior paint. Electrical wiring updated 2021.2 Breaker boxes. 1 outside and the 1 on main is new. Both HVAC units recently serviced. New range/oven and microwave. Wood and tile floors. Lot is marked with new survey stakes. Convenient location,still in county but close to shopping,I-40 etc. House and lot has been platted off as .504 acres. Tax value reflects both lots. Seller is only selling house and 1 lot. 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
On July 10, Katy Clatterbaugh of Mooresville was crowned Mrs. Cosmos International 2021 at The Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. As the ne…
- Updated
The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.