4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $279,900

Welcome to this freshly updated, historical home located a few blocks from downtown Statesville. No need to spend your money on updates, the owners have carefully managed that over the last year. Sure to please, original hardwood floors (except 2 lower level BR) with oversized bedrooms, and large living spaces to build big memories. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard while hanging out under the pergola, with a fire burning in the pit this fall. Spend your mornings having coffee on the newly painted, traditional wrap-around front porch. This 4BR/2BA home has many original features with modern updates that you MUST SEE for yourself.