 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,900

One of a kind a lot! Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home. Located in the front cul-de-sac of the Wildewood development, this lot is the largest in the neighborhood, surveyed at 0.59 of an acre. The back and side yard boast natural vegetation for privacy. Includes a new 12x8 storage building! The lot is fenced with premium 4ft aluminum fencing. Beautiful large front yard with lush bermuda grass. Oversized master bedroom has cathedral ceilings and an exceptional walk-in closet. The remaining three generously sized bedrooms all have a walk-in closet of their own. Open concept floorplan with gas fireplace in living room. Convenient access to I77 and town of Troutman.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics