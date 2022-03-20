 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

Beautiful southern charm house very well kept. Hardwood stained floors thru out and tile on bathrooms, kitchen and laundry. Spacious master on second floor with vaulted ceilings and full bath. Great privacy but very close to mayor highways and down towns. Bring you buyers to open house on Saturday 03/19/22 to take a first look at this beauty!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics