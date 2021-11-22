The front door of this house reflects the mood and style of this updated Mod-style 1971 home. Entering the foyer, you will find high ceilings and open stairs. Ascending the stairs, you will land on a nice walkway overlooking the floor below. Also, there are 2 bedrooms and a newly freshened full bath, a spacious living area ready for nights of movies or games. Down the steps, you will be greeted by a recently updated seating, dining area. Large windows show off a large backyard, perfect for gatherings of your favorite people. The open floor plan leads to a dining area with a sleek, updated kitchen. The kitchen is done in a clean, modern style with plenty of cabinets. In the center, there is a large island, perfect for entertaining. Downstairs there are 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. This home is located in a nice neighborhood with quick access to Charlotte, Hickory, and Winston. Come and see and make this your NextHome. Professional pictures and measurements coming.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $308,200
