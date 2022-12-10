 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $319,999

A must-see townhome in the Larkin Golf Community of Statesville. Meticulously maintained and upgraded with high end finishes. You will enjoy the four bedrooms this home offers with almost 2,000 square feet of living space. Main level includes the master bedroom, laundry and the half bath. Beautifully crafted kitchen with granite countertops, new electric range with double oven, garbage disposal and large island for entertaining guests. The home also features upgraded ceiling fans, flooring and an accent wall in living room. Dual-Zone heating and air. Refrigerator and Bar Stools remain with the home. You do not want to miss out on owning this end unit home overlooking the pool. Conveniently located within 10 miles of Mooresville and the Lake Norman area.

