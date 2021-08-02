4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $325,000

Stunning Statesville property just hit the market!! This beautiful corner lot home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,434 sq. ft. of living space, sits on 0.83 acre of land and has everything you’ve been searching for! Enjoy a lazy afternoon on your screened-in deck or front porch as you gaze out over the serene landscape. As you tour the interior, large windows let in plenty of fresh air and sunshine. Cook to your heart’s content in your kitchen, complete with quality appliances, granite countertops, pantry and a beautiful center island. Your master offers you both gentlemen’s and walk-in closets, as well as a master bath that boasts a garden tub, double vanity, and tile flooring. Crown molding adorns the ceilings in nearly every room, while quality carpeting covers most floors. This home also comes equipped with a detached 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today!