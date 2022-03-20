 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $325,000

Location, location, location. One of the prettiest streets in Statesville. Enjoy a home with so much character while still providing close proximity to everything. Beautiful brick 4 BR home with hardwood floors and screened in porch. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with Viking brand stove and hood. Fenced in yard complete with large back deck. Don’t miss this slice of heaven! Property will be active for showings on Feb. 22nd.

