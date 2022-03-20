 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $329,900

Be the homeowner of this beauty - A must-see open modernized - Completely Remodeled from top to bottom, New floor, HVAC ,Electric Plumbing ,Windows, Roof, etc. kitchen quartz countertops and Beautiful marble bathroom, wrap-around porch and back patio looking to mature trees and providing a peaceful and relax feeling. new grass seed. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. There is an additional land LOT Approx.: 66 ft X 109 ft include in the price

