A wide, inviting front porch welcomes you into the center-hall entry and living room of this spacious 4,250 sq. ft. 2-story Craftsman-style home with 4+ bedrooms and 4 full baths. Large main floor master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath. Bright sunroom opens to a large multi-level deck overlooking private fenced backyard with gate access to Caldwell Park. Also includes a separate family room and a fifth bedroom/home office. Second story has wide center hall, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and large walk-in storage closet. Lower garden level has a sunny in-law or millennial apartment with second kitchen and walkin pantry, interior stair access and private exit to a covered porch and the backyard. Home is move-in ready: freshly painted throughout, deck freshly stained, refinished hardwood floors, newly poured concrete driveway and sidewalk. New gas furnace 2021. New roof 2018.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
In the wake of the recent suicide of a Mooresville youth, the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Graded School District have partnered to…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 21-27.
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to a drop-in public meeting to receive an update on current projects in the Mooresvil…
Ethan Crumbley will be tried as an adult and faces murder, assault and weapons charges. He will also face one count of terrorism causing death, a rare charge for a school shooting.
“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…