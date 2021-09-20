4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $335,000

Stunning home you must see to appreciate its full potential.Main floor 2435 sf plus 1417 sf finished basement and 406 sf in basement easily accessible storage area.Beautiful wood floors in main living areas 1st floor.Inviting foyer with 2 closets.Spacious living rm and adjacent formal dining rm.Kitchen has good cabinet storage and countertop space plus sizeable breakfast rm.Separate laundry off kitchen(handy built-ins) and half bath.Big family rm with stunning rock fireplace and built-ins.Separate finished/heated/cooled sunroom accesses L-shaped deck(metal pergola remains).Master bedrm with private bath.Another good-sized secondary bedrm.Downstaiirs 2 more bedrms and a 3rd full bath.Fantastic rec rm with 2nd rock fireplace and more built-ins.Well maintained pool table (balls & cue sticks) remain.Pay attention ... bookcase pulls from wall to reveal hidden safe rm with shelving to store valuables(previously a kitchenette).Garage off basement plus expansive covered area has lots of uses.