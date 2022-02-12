Located in the desirable Wildewood neighborhood, this 4 bedroom home boasts spacious primary suite and secondary bedrooms. You will love the open floor plan and the luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level. The corner gas fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy winter nights. The garage has been transformed into the perfect space for entertaining guests. Beautiful fenced, backyard backs up to trees. Convenient to I-77, shopping, dining, and award-winning schools. Just minutes to Mooresville and Lake Norman State Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
A multi-million dollar renovation project that will turn the town’s skate park into a state-of-the-art skating facility is becoming a reality.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole mee…
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.