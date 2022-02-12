 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

Located in the desirable Wildewood neighborhood, this 4 bedroom home boasts spacious primary suite and secondary bedrooms. You will love the open floor plan and the luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level. The corner gas fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy winter nights. The garage has been transformed into the perfect space for entertaining guests. Beautiful fenced, backyard backs up to trees. Convenient to I-77, shopping, dining, and award-winning schools. Just minutes to Mooresville and Lake Norman State Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics