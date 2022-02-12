4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

Located in the desirable Wildewood neighborhood, this 4 bedroom home boasts spacious primary suite and secondary bedrooms. You will love the open floor plan and the luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level. The corner gas fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy winter nights. The garage has been transformed into the perfect space for entertaining guests. Beautiful fenced, backyard backs up to trees. Convenient to I-77, shopping, dining, and award-winning schools. Just minutes to Mooresville and Lake Norman State Park.