If you like the modern farmhouse feel then look no further because this is it! This inviting open concept home is perfect for entertaining. As soon as you walk in the door you notice the beautiful kitchen with a large island and plenty of cabinet space that flow into the large inviting living room where you can make yourself comfortable. Downstairs you will also find an office with built-ins with plenty of storage space for all your work from home needs. Upstairs you will find an extra entertainment/playroom along with a large master with double vanity sinks and walk in closet and 3 great size bedrooms. In the garage you can find a bonus section where you can keep your tools or any extra storage that you need!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000
