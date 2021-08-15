4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $360,000

There is so much to love about this home! Updates galore! The gorgeous kitchen is complete with newer appliances, lighting, cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, a pot filler faucet, and even a peek of original brick! You will love the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the home! The primary bedroom suite, located on the main level, has been completely renovated with a dreamy spa-inspired bath. Beautiful walk-in tile and granite shower, dual sink vanity with granite countertop, a clawfoot tub, and tile flooring. The upstairs area boasts two bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious sitting area. The newly built outdoor kitchen is perfect for enjoying summer evenings and entertaining guests. It includes appliances, television, and natural gas fire pit. The sprawling backyard is partially fenced.