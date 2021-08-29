This charming all brick home is waiting for you on a large corner lot with garage space for 3 cars plus a work area (2 car side load and 1 car with work space). Custom kitchen cabinetry makes cooking and organization easy. The kitchen is large enough to host all the special occasions. An eat-in breakfast area overlooks the immense deck which sits facing a beautifully landscaped yard. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. You won't want to miss the owners suite and large closet. The lower level has a family room that is an ideal entertaining space to accommodate large gatherings or for a relaxing in front of the brick fireplace. Perfect for cozy evenings. There is also an additional bedroom and bathroom for guests. Whole house water filtration system included. Replacement double pane windows. Location gives easy access to everything you need or want.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $377,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
- Updated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…
On Sunday, the Lake Norman Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Mayhew Park Lane. The Mooresville and Shepherds fire department…