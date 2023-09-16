.... Receive $10,000 towards your closing cost when using the preferred lender. Larkin Golf community is located within minutes of Lake Norman and Charlotte with endless amenities including a Golf clubhouse(under renovation), while you enjoy the swimming pool , and tennis courts. This 2 story colonial has an eat in kitchen with granite countertops ,stainless steel appliances and a bar island. a Nice sized family room , dining room and 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths . A 2 car garage on a nice lot with a concrete patio for the grill .The Homes come with a 10 year structural warranty and an 11 month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)*** Ask about our other new construction homes in the area or visit westhomes website***
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $379,000
