This home shows like a model! Immaculate and very well maintained, it is move in ready, perfect location on the countryside of Statesville!! The open concept stylish kitchen with island and living room is an ideal space for entertaining friends. Four bedrooms with the office on the main floor give you plenty of space for the whole family. The upper level has four bedrooms, two full baths and a spacious loft area. You'll have trouble finding another home at this price point that has all these features, extra-large private concrete patio to enjoy refreshing beverages, come and take a look at it before it's too late !!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $380,000
