Highly desirable gated community with its own lake! This well-appointed home sits on a half-acre level lot across from a huge common area and walking distance to the pool & clubhouse. Check out the coffered ceiling in the dining room and architectural details separating it from the other living areas. Large kitchen with island, black 42” uppers, ss appliances, smooth top stove. Garage is finished & painted. Upstairs there are BIG bedrooms, a BIG laundry room. The attic will not leave you hurting for additional storage space either! There’s a trey ceiling in the primary bedroom and the bath has double sinks, a garden tub, separate shower with thick glass doors. Dues covers street maintenance, pool and clubhouse, security gate, the lake and amenities at it, walking trails. Lots of fun at this active community here! Bring your canoe, your paddle boards and your paddle boats.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
The Brookford Police Department is being featured on the television show "On Patrol: Live" on REELZ.
If David Lewandowski of Mooresville hadn’t messed up the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he never would have won Monday’s $218,6…
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.