 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

Honey stop the car! Adorable light and bright 2 story home with up to 4 bedrooms, huge bonus room, separate home office, open concept living and more. With just over 3000 sq ft this one owner home has been well maintained and features updated kitchen with new appliances. Gas range is a cooks' dream. All bedrooms are located conveniently upstairs with sunroom on main level currently serving as a bedroom (no closet) with outside entrance. Real hardwood flooring in living area and kitchen. Roof replaced 2021. The oversized heated garage is perfect for hobbist, tinkerer or as a separate home gym. Enjoy the outdoors all seasons with the large deck area with hot tub/jacuzzi, aluminum shade pergola and paver patio. The rear shade trees allow for privacy and provide a nice natural buffer. Located in a desirable neighborhood, Saddlewood is a perfect rural, peaceful getaway and is just a short distance to I-77, shopping and all conveniences.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics