4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $429,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This Wilmington plan has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. Entertain on the main in the open family room with gas fireplace or the formal dining room with a tray ceiling. Working from home is easy as well in the private study with French doors. Plentiful storage and food prep space in the kitchen with a large island, white cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Outdoor spaces include a spacious front porch, a balcony with access from the owner's bedroom, and a rear covered porch along with a patio. Bathroom upgrades include a tiled shower with seat & semi-frameless door in the owner's bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, and quartz counters in all baths. Decor upgrades include square wooden balusters and composite tread stairs. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!