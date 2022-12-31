This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features gray cabinets and matching island, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 12x12 patio. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the priciest cities in the U.S. to call home.
Multiple fire departments fought a house fire on Pink Orchard Drive Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters saved the home from being totally destro…
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
The largest lottery prize of all time was drawn Nov. 7, 2022. Here's a look at some of the other largest jackpots in U.S. history.
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device …
Stores that we thought would always be around — stores that defined our childhoods, even our parents' childhoods — fizzle, fade, and become the stuff of retail history.
It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville.
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. Here's why.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
This is It!!! A Beautiful 1.5 Story with a Finished Basement that includes a Family Room, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bath! The Basement has a…