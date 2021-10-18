Welcome Home! This full brick home offers all hardwood floors throughout including the up stairs area. Great room and Dining room have beautiful coffered ceiling. Huge upper level bonus room with its own bathroom could be second primary bedroom with living area. Main level offers primary bedroom with tray ceiling and split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops, laundry/mud room has sink with cabinets and leads out to oversized garage. Osmosis water system and on demand water heater. Crawl space is accessed from inside the home off of the laundry/mud room.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $429,000
