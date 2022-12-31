Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This Cypress plan has four bedrooms, three full baths, and just under 2,500 square feet. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. The main floor also includes a study with French doors and coffered ceilings and guest suite with 5 ft. shower and semi-frameless shower door in the bath. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary shower, gas fireplace with marble surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, and metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the priciest cities in the U.S. to call home.
Multiple fire departments fought a house fire on Pink Orchard Drive Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters saved the home from being totally destro…
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
The largest lottery prize of all time was drawn Nov. 7, 2022. Here's a look at some of the other largest jackpots in U.S. history.
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device …
Stores that we thought would always be around — stores that defined our childhoods, even our parents' childhoods — fizzle, fade, and become the stuff of retail history.
It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville.
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. Here's why.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
This is It!!! A Beautiful 1.5 Story with a Finished Basement that includes a Family Room, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bath! The Basement has a…