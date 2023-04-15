This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features upgraded cabinets with crown molding, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 12x12 patio. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton resident Brittany Ward has a mantra she lives by — “Live Your Dash.”
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.
Ask about any kid which day of the week is his or her favorite, and the kid will probably say: “Saturday.” There is no school on Saturday and …
A 22-year-old Salisbury man died in a crash that occurred Tuesday on Plaza Drive near Lansing Circle.
The squirrel, named Kluyver, rings a bell, holds his little hands together and patiently waits for his treat. Watch him here.